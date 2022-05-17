TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 167.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,807,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132,969 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $13,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYO. Citigroup raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Payoneer Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

