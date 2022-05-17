Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $135.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DGX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

