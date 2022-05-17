Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,228 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $13,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT opened at $253.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.50 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.