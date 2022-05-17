TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,660 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,660 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Entergy worth $13,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,645,000 after acquiring an additional 28,707 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 57.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.67 and its 200-day moving average is $111.04. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.27.

In related news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

