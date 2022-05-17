EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $13,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $102.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.72 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

