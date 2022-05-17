TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,608 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $119.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.90. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 27.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

