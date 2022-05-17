TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of ShockWave Medical worth $13,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

SWAV opened at $163.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.42 and a beta of 1.50. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.11 and a 200 day moving average of $177.56.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.89.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $2,113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,133,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,062,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

