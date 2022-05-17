TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,963 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $13,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $628,809,000 after acquiring an additional 818,364 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 107,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.51.

Shares of IFF opened at $127.96 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

