TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,526 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,842 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Halliburton worth $13,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Halliburton by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,895,322 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $66,216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Halliburton by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 332,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 52,098 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Halliburton by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,486 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Halliburton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 957,503 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 2.29. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

