Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $460,000 in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in iRobot by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in iRobot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,664,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 97,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 33,583 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.58. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $106.65.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.68. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

