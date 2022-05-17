Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,066 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Pacira BioSciences worth $21,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,950,000 after acquiring an additional 135,927 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 140,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 56,725 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 200,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,617 shares of company stock worth $5,093,515 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 75.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

