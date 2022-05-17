Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 48,755.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,789,000 after buying an additional 1,050,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,724,000 after purchasing an additional 568,089 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Progress Software by 568.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,336 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Progress Software by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,308,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,182,000 after buying an additional 143,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,705.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,102,044 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.07. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

