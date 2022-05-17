108,931 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 108,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,343,000. Apple accounts for about 8.0% of Wealth Effects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

