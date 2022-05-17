Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 577,712 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.1% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $194,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.60 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

