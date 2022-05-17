Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,203 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average of $169.10. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.56. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Carvana from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.74.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 3,362,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.