Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,434 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.0% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $69,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.60 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

