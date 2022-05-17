Financial Insights Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.5% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.59. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

