TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,153 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,153 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $3,063,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,071. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.55.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

