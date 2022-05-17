TD Asset Management Inc. Has $14.14 Million Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 163.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,559 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Toast worth $14,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Toast by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $43,725,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,524,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,812,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $42,796.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,386.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,150,974 shares of company stock valued at $44,968,576.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.