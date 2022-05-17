TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $334,495.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,444 shares of company stock worth $938,412. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $101.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $124.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.46.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

