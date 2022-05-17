TD Asset Management Inc. Has $14.40 Million Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,709 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Warner Music Group worth $14,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 421.73% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

