TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 57,970 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,970 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,094,000 after acquiring an additional 532,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,003,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,261 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 328,418 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 872,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 233,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after buying an additional 220,310 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OZK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.52. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.51%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

