Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,736,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,326,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.09% of Cenovus Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561,304 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634,770 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,167,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,257,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,499,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,170 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 2.49. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.96.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

