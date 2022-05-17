Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $14,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

