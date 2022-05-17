Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 1,005 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $720,994,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $201,529,000 after acquiring an additional 579,235 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $95,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

McDonald’s stock opened at $244.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

