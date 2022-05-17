Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,542 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.91% of Nevro worth $25,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 237,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Nevro by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $2,271,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter worth $387,000.

NYSE NVRO opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.89. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $182.45.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $399,673 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded Nevro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

