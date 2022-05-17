Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 320,747 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,747 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $23,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 928.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 798,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ThredUp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDUP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $478.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of -0.20.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ThredUp (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.