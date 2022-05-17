Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $20.37 Million in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 462,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,370,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $3,115,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $39,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

