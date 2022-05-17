Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 2,083 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.06% of Unity Software worth $25,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $666,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

