Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) by 205.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487,621 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.11% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $21,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,172,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 153,203 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,077,000. Sage Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,900,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,822,000 after purchasing an additional 108,351 shares in the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $38.64.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 156.90% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. The company had revenue of $23.12 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About Burning Rock Biotech (Get Rating)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.