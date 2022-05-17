Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 451,044 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.49% of Dutch Bros worth $26,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $487,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,243,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,528,280.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock worth $267,655,469 over the last ninety days.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

