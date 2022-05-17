Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 66,742 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,742 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $25,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,559,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,465,000 after purchasing an additional 136,361 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ALLETE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ALLETE by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,176,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,645,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ALLETE by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 652,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE ALE opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 74.71%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

