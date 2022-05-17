Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 9,600 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.48% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $22,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after buying an additional 50,805 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.95.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -331.18%.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $68,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Wilfred Gerard sold 663 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $61,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,013 shares of company stock valued at $193,175. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KALU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

About Kaiser Aluminum (Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.