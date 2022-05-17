Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in JD.com were worth $24,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in JD.com by 255.5% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,990 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in JD.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,815,000 after purchasing an additional 484,401 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,909,000 after acquiring an additional 558,030 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

