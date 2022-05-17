Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 404,181 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.77% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $22,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Operations LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 149,553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,456,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,162,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,635.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.18%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 978,133 shares of company stock worth $7,023,769 in the last quarter.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.