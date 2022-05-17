Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $24.63 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,081,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,223 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vistra were worth $24,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after buying an additional 1,026,364 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $175,101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,813,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,501,000 after buying an additional 280,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,618,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,183,000 after buying an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 111.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after buying an additional 3,096,432 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke bought 12,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $300,032.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 369,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,139.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,434,724 shares of company stock valued at $88,566,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

