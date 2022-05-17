Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 3,396 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 463,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $21,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

NASDAQ OM opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,003 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $43,861.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,882 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,822 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

About Outset Medical (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.