Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.30% of Ping Identity worth $24,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Ping Identity news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $1,774,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,234,747.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867 over the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PING opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PING. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

