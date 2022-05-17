Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,922 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Quidel were worth $26,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Quidel by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $1,615,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Quidel by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Quidel by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.02.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.49. Quidel had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

About Quidel (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.