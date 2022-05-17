Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 23,448 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.15% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $27,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,542,000 after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 42.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,371,000 after purchasing an additional 78,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.71.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $226.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.83. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

