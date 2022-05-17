Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $29.17 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,409 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.46% of WEX worth $29,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in WEX by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WEX by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in WEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $154.10 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $208.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.46.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

