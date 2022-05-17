Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,328 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.94% of LegalZoom.com worth $29,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portman Ltd acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth $905,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,806,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 6,684.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 32,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Richard Preece sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $296,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,673 shares of company stock worth $927,946.

Several brokerages recently commented on LZ. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $40.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

