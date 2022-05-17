Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 29,212 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,212 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $30,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $336.68 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.53 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.75 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $425.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.08.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

