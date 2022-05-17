Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 509,684 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,717 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.01% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $30,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.30.

TCBI opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $975,525. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

