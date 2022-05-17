Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,150,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.92% of Latch worth $31,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Latch by 151.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the third quarter worth about $125,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Latch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $361.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78.

Latch ( NASDAQ:LTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Latch had a negative net margin of 356.40% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Latch, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LTCH. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

