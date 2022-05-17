Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,654 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $31,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $11,353,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 904.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 107,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 227,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

