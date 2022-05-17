Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 238,957 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $191,622,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 13,418.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 770,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after purchasing an additional 764,312 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,077,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 757,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,058,000 after purchasing an additional 417,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $166,191.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,755. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Barclays reduced their target price on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

