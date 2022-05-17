nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,772 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.63% of nCino worth $33,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCNO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in nCino by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of NCNO opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,765.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.