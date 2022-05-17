IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,909,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,940 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.23% of IMAX worth $34,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IMAX by 73.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 95.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Profile (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

