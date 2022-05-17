Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,040 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 484,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SWN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

